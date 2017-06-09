DMAI to Launch Reimagined Professional in Destination Management Certificate Program

The Destination Marketing Association International has partnered with George Washington University to design and deliver a new and improved version of its Professional in Destination Management certificate program http://www.destinationmarketing.org/topics/professional-destination-management-pdm-certificate. Designed with new to entry-level professionals in mind, the new program will include seven courses, three of which will be conducted in a classroom setting, with the remainder being offered online.

The first course—which covers the fundamental skills and knowledge destination management and marketing professionals need to be successful—will debut at DMAI’s Annual Convention on July 11. The other six courses will cover destination development and management; governance and finance; destination organization operations; membership and communications; marketing and research, and sales and group services. Those who successfully complete all seven courses will earn a Professional in Destination Management certificate from The George Washington University School of Business and DMAI.

“One of DMAI’s key priorities this year has been to reinvent our educational programs so that they are relevant and meaningful to industry professionals regardless of where they are in their careers,” says DMAI Chairman Gary C. Sherwin, CDME. “To help us fulfill this mission, we are thrilled to partner with George Washington University to help us reimagine and deliver the PDM program. Their longstanding expertise and commitment in the travel industry sector makes them the perfect choice to co-create this course for a new generation of destination organization leaders.”