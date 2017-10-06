AWE Announces Incoming 2018 Board Members

In keeping with its mission to support gender equality and diversity in the events industry, the Association for Women in Events has chosen a diverse group of meetings and hospitality professionals to fill its board of directors for 2018. Two of the existing board members—Mas Tadesse, meetings manager with the American Dental Education Association, and Cattleya Wongkongkatap, CMP, director of events, Milken Institute of Public Health—were re-elected to begin serving a new two-year term next year.

The remaining eight new incoming AWE board members are:

Ashley Marie Hayes, global accounts manager, HelmsBriscoe

David Kliman, owner, The Kliman Group

Antwone Stigall, CMP, DES, chief events officer, Antwone Stigall Co.

Danielle Duran Baron, chief marketing officer, ABET

Jackie Richards, vice presendent human resource and development, Experient

Shameka Jennings, MTA, CMP, DES, education and events manager, National WIC Association

Valerie Sumner, owner, VRS Meetings and Events Inc.

Judy Chambers, CEM, sales executive, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority

“The quality of applications was outstanding and we had a very hard decision choosing AWE’s future leaders,” says AWE Cofounder Carrie Abernathy, CSEP. The focus of the organization is to support the professional advancement of women in all aspects of the events industry by providing a community, resources, and connections to solutions, mentors, and career opportunities.

Here is a full list of the 2018 board, including those returning to serve the second year of their terms.