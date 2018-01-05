5 Meeting Pros on Productivity

Some meeting executives handle multiple events at the same time. Many plan events that are mission critical and financially consequential to their organizations. Some have demanding travel schedules. Some manage teams. Some volunteer their time inside and outside the industry…. And some—many, in fact—handle all these responsibilities at once.
For executives to thrive in the demanding, detail-oriented, people-focused, and fast-changing meeting environment—and have a personal life—being productive is essential. But there’s no magic formula for getting everything done every day.
What productivity looks like from one person to the next is personal. A night owl who gets focused on flights and loves the latest tech tools can be equally as effective as the early bird who’s addicted to pen and paper and uses travel time as “me” time.
What’s true across the board for the highly productive meeting and hospitality executives we interviewed is that they all have developed systems that work for them—for prioritizing the day; for eliminating distractions and getting focused; and for organizing email, processes, calendars, and to-do lists. While nobody claims 100 percent success—productivity is sometimes an hour-by-hour achievement—what’s notable is that they all have strategies, tools, and routines to fall back on when the work piles up and the interruption won’t stop.
Read how these five executives’ stay productive, then tell us your secrets to success. We’ll publish them in an upcoming MeetingsNet article.
Executive Vice President
National Restaurant Association
Senior Vice President and Chief Sales Officer
Event Services Manager
More on Productivity
What’s Killing Your Productivity?
Two Pizzas Hold the PowerPoint: The Jeff Bezos Meeting Strategy
Are You Mistaking Activity for Productivity? A Practical Guide to Thinking