Aoife Delaney, a 2016 winner of the Convention Industry Council’s Pacesetter Award for emerging leaders in the meetings and convention industry, is on the move. After more than 10 years at Ovation Global DMC, most recently as director of global sales, Delaney has joined the Addison, Texas–based DMC Network as its first international team member. Delaney, who will serve as director of marketing and sales for the community of destination management companies, took a few minutes to share her thoughts with MeetingsNet.

MeetingsNet: What do you wish corporate meeting planners better understood about DMC operations?

Aoife Delaney: I would love to showcase our deep relationships more. That’s the real sweet spot that a DMC can offer! The local supplier connections in each of our destinations are a huge part of the value that we offer our clients.

MN: Five years from now, what won’t we be doing at corporate events that we’re doing today?

Delaney: Hmm, great question. I feel like the whole meeting room setup is going to have changed in a big way. It already has. People are getting really innovative when it comes to the environment they want to create to get the most out of their meetings and events—but I can see a lot more change coming down the line.

MN: What might someone be surprised to learn about you?

Delaney: People might be surprised to know that I am a fully qualified yoga instructor! I have completed my RYT 200 certification and regularly teach and attend classes either in Dublin, where I live, or in destinations where I happen to be traveling!