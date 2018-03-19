A 12-Hour GMID Round-the-World Event

Meeting Professionals International and Meetings Mean Business are working together to add a virtual twist to the upcoming Global Meetings Industry Day events on April 12. A 12-hour broadcast is being planned to give meeting professionals a window into GMID events happening around the world to celebrate the power of the meetings and events industry.

The free event will begin at 6 a.m. central time, and the preliminary schedule starts with a reception in Japan, a “salon” in Denmark, and an event called “Energize Your Future” in Belgium. So far, the agenda lists about 20 events, ranging from a risk management panel discussion, organized by MPI’s Ottawa, Canada, chapter; to a hot-topics event, sponsored by the New York chapters of the Professional Convention Management Association and MPI, that will be presented in a series of TED-style talks; to a Des Moines, Iowa, brewery tour organized by MPI’s Heartland Chapter.

The goal, says Sonya Thorpe Cobb, manager of communications at MPI, is to broadcast from at least one local event each hour during the 12-hour livestream. All sessions will be recorded for viewing on demand. Some events are eligible for educational clock hours. For more information and to register, visit the MPI website.