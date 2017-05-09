Menu
Force Majeure Thinkstock by Getty Images
Meeting Planning Toolbox>Negotiating & Contracts

Is Your Meeting Illegal, Impossible, or Impracticable?

When and how you can call on a force majeure clause to cut your losses when the show just can’t go on.

When is a meeting cancellation not a cancellation? When the situation rises to the level of force majeure. This could be anything from a natural disaster to a terrorist attack to civil unrest—anything that kills the possibility of holding your meeting. 

And yes, you do need a force majeure clause, said as attorney, speaker, and College of Coastal Georgia professor Tyra Hilliard, Esq., PhD, CMP, in a recent MeetingsNet webinar. While some people believe that it’s enough to have a right to force majeure under state contract laws, most of those rights only apply to legally defined "acts of god," she added. If the situation that arises is an act of man—say riots near your meeting hotel—those laws would not apply.

Here are four tips to help you develop an effective force majeure clause: 

1. You need to specify in your force majeure clause how far out you can terminate the contract without liability should a situation arise in advance that will negatively affect your meeting’s viability. “You need time—a couple of weeks, a couple of months, or even longer—in order to announce the cancellation, refund airline tickets, move the meeting to a new place if you’re going to do that, and so on,” said Hilliard. Of course, this only works if the force majeure event—say a strike by hotel employees—occurs well in advance. Hilliard added, “Even for a force majeure event that occurs just days before the event—the question becomes can you terminate it then (a few days before the meeting) or do you have to wait until it actually makes it impossible, illegal, or impracticable to hold the meeting? In a typical clause, that may not be until the moment the meeting is supposed to begin.”

Related:
8 Ways to Negotiate a Fair Attrition Clause Both Sides Can Live With
Yes, You Do Need a Cancellation Clause
Food and Beverage Guarantees: The Other Attrition 

2. Include the word “impracticable,” along with “illegal” and “impossible.” Impractical means it doesn’t make good business sense to go forward with the meeting, she explained.

3. Consider adding language such as: “Any emergency that prevents at least 25 percent of the group’s attendees from attending the meeting.”

4. Make the clause reciprocal. That way, if the other party balks, remind them that it applies to them as well.

Hilliard provided this sample force majeure clause as a jumping -off point toward developing one for your contracts:
“The parties’ performance under this agreement is subject to acts of God, war, government regulation, terrorism, disaster, strikes, civil disorder, curtailment of transportation facilities, any situation beyond the parties’ control that prevents or similar emergency beyond the parties’ control which makes it impossible, illegal, or impracticable to hold or host the meeting, prevents 25 percent of attendees from being able to attend the meeting, or which otherwise materially affects a party’s ability to perform its obligations under this Agreement.

“In the event of a force majeure incident, the group may invoke the force majeure clause and terminate the contract without liability up to ninety (90) days prior to the meeting dates in order to have adequate time to relocate the meeting, if necessary.”

In answer to a question, Hilliard added that that “up to 90 days” means 90 to 0 days,” so it would cover the group at any point in that timeframe. One example she provided: Say a hotel’s employees were striking six weeks out and the group wanted to terminate under force majeure in order to move the meeting. The hotel said, “Don’t worry, they won’t be striking when your meeting starts.” The group said, “But what if they are? By then it will be too late to move.” Another example would be volcanic ash cloud similar to the 2010 Eyjafjallajökull eruption that caused the largest shutdown of commercial airspace since World War II.

“Under the wording of most clauses, the ash cloud doesn’t make it illegal, impossible, or impracticable to hold the meeting until flights start getting canceled and people can’t get there,” she said. “By that time, it may be too late to relocate a large meeting.”

TAGS: Meeting Planning Toolbox Association Conventions and Expos Corporate Meetings & Events
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Hand holding magnifying glass over contract
8 Ways to Negotiate a Fair Attrition Clause Both Sides Can Live With
Apr 28, 2017
CLAUSE If the Group cancels this contract the Group39s liability for liquidated damages will be as followshellip Liquidated damages will be offset by any resold rooms Any cancellation for the sole purpose of utilizing another facility andor city will result in 100 charge of anticipated rooms food and beverage and function space revenue without respect to the date of cancellationrdquoThis cancellation policy begs us to look at the difference between ldquoliquidated damagesrdquo an
Yes, You Do Need a Cancellation Clause
May 05, 2017
Sign here tab on a contract
Food and Beverage Guarantees: The Other Attrition
May 02, 2017
bored business woman
Do Event Legal Reviews Make Your Eyes Glaze Over?
Apr 12, 2017