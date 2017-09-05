Menu
Cartoon contract under a magnifying glass Thinkstock by Getty Images
Meeting Planning Toolbox>Negotiating & Contracts

Can Your Force Majeure Clause Weather Today’s Storms?

To stay ahead of a weather, civil unrest, or other potential meeting-cancelling situation, your clause should allow you to cancel before your meeting becomes impossible.

Most garden-variety force majeure clauses specify that both parties to a contract can cancel without invoking damages if unanticipated occurrences outside the control of either party make it illegal or impossible to go forward with the event. But that’s not enough in today’s environment, says attorney Joshua Grimes, president of Grimes Law Offices LLC. With today’s 24/7 news cycle and a growing national obsession with the Weather Channel, more attendees are getting spooked by potential events—anything from a hurricane bearing down on Houston to a service workers strike that threatens to shut down an airport—and deciding to skip the meeting several days ahead of time.

In other words, he said, sometimes you need to have an out before a raindrop falls or the protest signs are hoisted. Even though it’s not clear if the storm or strike will actually make your meeting impossible or impractical to hold, your attendees have already decided it’s a no-go.

Grimes suggests that meeting professionals negotiate to include verbiage that would make it possible to invoke force majeure several days before the event is scheduled to begin. He recommends including “impracticable” and “inadvisable” to the standard “illegal” and “impossible” when it comes to reasons covered under the force majeure clause to cancel without damages ahead of the event.

Of course, as he readily admits, “Hoteliers and other suppliers legitimately hate words like ‘inadvisable’ because they’re too indefinite.” So define it. “Say that, in order to declare a cancellation because it’s inadvisable to go forward with the meeting, the group has to show evidence that 30 percent or 40 percent—whatever percentage you agree upon—of anticipated attendees have cancelled their attendance.”

Neither groups nor vendors want to worry about whether or not they can cancel without getting dunned with cancellation fees, he says. “It should be clear in the contract that anticipation of a bad situation would allow you to cancel, as long as you have a clear definition of what “inadvisable” or “impracticable” means. You can’t just say, “a significant number of attendees.”

For groups that want to forge ahead with a meeting even as a hurricane or strike appears to be headed to their host city, Grimes says another alternative is to include in the contract that, under force majeure circumstances, the hotel will waive food and beverage minimums and attrition damages. “That way, if you have a brave group that wants to go anyway, they have an option to keep going without losing incredible amounts of money.”

TAGS: Association Conventions and Expos Corporate Meetings & Events
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Attrition and Force Majeure: Your Questions Answered
Attrition and Force Majeure: Your Questions Answered
Jan 31, 2011
questions on a clothesline
Contract Cross Examination, Part 3: What Falls Under Force Majeure?
May 22, 2017
Making Force Majeure Work for You
Nov 01, 2003
John_Foster_web_July_2017_cover_story
Contracts 101: The Golden Rule of Contracts
Jul 10, 2017