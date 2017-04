We are all addicted to our technology, which is why, as of 2015, 85 percent of event planners were using mobile apps for their meetings and events. And why wouldn't they? Attendees find them convenient and engaging, they reduce printing costs, enable planners to gather data, and provide more sponsorship opportunities. This infographic, shared by Brian Zinkel of Network Events Inc., outlines some of the ways in which apps and events are evolving to meet the needs of today's instant-gratification world.

