7 Signs You Need a New Smartphone

There is likely no other technology as important to your daily life than your smartphone. It keeps you connected. It is your assistant on site at events. It contains all of your sensitive data. Like me, you may feel paralyzed without it. That’s why it’s important to have the latest (though not necessarily the most expensive) smartphone you can get.

Here are some telltale signs you should get a new phone:

1. You can’t upgrade to the latest operating system.

If your device manufacturer doesn’t offer an upgrade to the most current OS version, it’s time to bite the bullet. Your hardware may be so outdated that it simply cannot be supported anymore. For example, you may be on an old processor. A device with a 32-bit processor cannot run a 64-bit OS. This is exactly the case with iOS 11, a 64-bit OS, which cannot be installed on old iOS devices like iPad 4 or iPhone 5. When buying a brand new Android phone, ensure it runs the latest version of the Android OS, which is not guaranteed.

2. You can’t install security patches anymore.

As an #EventProf you likely travel a lot and you have to use public Wi-Fi. Therefore, it is important you do not subject yourself to security flaws. If you can’t upgrade to a new OS, at least stay on an OS version that receives current security patches. This Wikipedia article explains how you can tell if your Android version is no longer supported. Definitely an indicator to get a new device ASAP! If you prefer Android, choose a manufacturer that is a good Google partner and automatically pushes those monthly patches. Or stick to Apple, as they tend to offer support for a longer period of time.



3. Your manufacturer stops supporting your device.

Although Apple tends to support security updates longer, if your device is more than five years old, you are on the vintage bandwagon. Check Apple’s website to see if your device is considered obsolete. These devices can be so old that network traffic may not be encrypted with the most up-to-date protocols. This may expose your sensitive data to hackers.



4. Your phone is awfully slow.

Even after a full device reset, your device is painfully unresponsive. You are opening apps or pressing buttons and it seems like you are starting Windows 95. Plenty of time to grab a coffee. These are signs that it is time for a faster processor that can handle your shiny new OS update. Apple recently acknowledged that devices were being slowed down to save battery life, but if your device is still slow after replacing the battery, it’s time to consider upgrading your phone.



5. Apps appear to crash more on your device.

If larger apps crash frequently on your device, but not on other people’s devices, the problem may be your device and not the app. There are two different kinds of memory on devices. One is for storage (e.g., all your photo files), and the other, called RAM, is for actually running the OS and your apps (e.g., when you browse your photos). Within RAM, there are different allocations, including a memory threshold for running each individual app. On low-end devices, this threshold can be very low. As a result, you may experience more crashes than your colleagues who opted for middle or top-of-the-line products with better RAM allocation.



6. Your battery lasts only a few hours.

Batteries are rated for 300-500 full cycles before they reach 70 percent of their capacity.



If you can still upgrade to the latest OS versions and security patches, you may be able to get your battery replaced. Once you do, follow these charging tips to prolong the new battery’s life.

7. You want VR/AR.

Virtual and augmented reality are hot topics in the events industry. Find out if your device is VR headset–compatible. If it’s not, check out this handy list of VR-compatible smartphones for your next upgrade. Augmented reality, where digital objects and information are placed into your environment, is also only available on the latest devices.



Time to Upgrade?

The smartphone is obviously no longer just a phone. With U.S. consumers spending an average of over four hours a day on their smartphones, it is becoming a critical component of our modern lifestyle. In the same way, you wouldn’t want to drive on the freeway in a clunker car without airbags and a maximum speed of 50 mph, it’s not safe nor enjoyable to stay with technology that is not up to date with the current standards.

If these signs apply to your device, it’s time to upgrade. The added security, time-saving performance, and latest event tech features can make your busy life a little more enjoyable.

Please share this article with anyone who may be vulnerable to security risks on an older device.