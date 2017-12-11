Menu
Meetings Fuel

Top 5 Takeaways: SITE Index Survey

Despite uncertainties around the world, companies continue to see the value of incentive travel to reward their high performers. That’s among the insights from the Society for Incentive Travel Excellence Foundation, which surveys buyers and suppliers to learn about the internal and external challenges to incentive travel success. Listen in as Rhea Stagner, vice president, supplier relations and sourcing at Maritz Travel and the SITE Foundation’s 2017 President, shares her top takeaways from the SITE Index Survey results.

TAGS: Corporate Meetings & Events
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
2018_vegas_promoimage
2018 MeetingsNet Master Class Webinar Series
Dec 12, 2017
GDPR padlock over Europe
Meetings Master Classes 2018 Webinar Series Session 1 - Don’t Make a $23 Million Mistake: What You Need to Know About GDPR
Dec 11, 2017
Purposeful Meetings White Paper
5 Ways to Make Your Meetings Mean More
Dec 11, 2017
executive presence
Influence Starts with Presence
Dec 02, 2017