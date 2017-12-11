Top 5 Takeaways: SITE Index Survey

Despite uncertainties around the world, companies continue to see the value of incentive travel to reward their high performers. That’s among the insights from the Society for Incentive Travel Excellence Foundation, which surveys buyers and suppliers to learn about the internal and external challenges to incentive travel success. Listen in as Rhea Stagner, vice president, supplier relations and sourcing at Maritz Travel and the SITE Foundation’s 2017 President, shares her top takeaways from the SITE Index Survey results.