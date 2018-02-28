Meetings Master Classes 2018 Webinar Series Session 4: Chatbots and Events: Can an Industry That’s All About People Embrace the Virtual Assistant?

Last year, all the tech blogs were aflutter with articles about chatbots and the future of customer service. Headlines such as, “Why Facebook and Microsoft Say Chatbots are the Talk of the Town,” “Chatbots: The Next Frontier for Brands?” and “The 200 Billion Dollar Chatbot Disruption” all pointed toward 2017 being the year of the chatbot.

Meetings and events often lag behind the cutting edge of technology, so it’s no surprise that event chatbots are just now hitting the meetings trends lists. What have the big tech companies already learned about this technology that we can use? Are we ready for virtual assistants to handle our events’ most frequently asked questions? Get the inside scoop on the past, present, and future of event chatbots in this MeetingsNet webinar!

In this half-hour webinar, you'll learn:

What chatbots are, and how event planners can take advantage of them

The challenges and opportunities of using chatbots for events

The future event capabilities of chatbots and virtual assistants

Speaker:



Brandt Krueger

Owner, Event Technology Consulting, and an instructor at the Event Leadership Institute

Moderator:

Sue Pelletier

Content Director, MeetingsNet

