Meetings Master Classes 2018 Webinar Series Session 3: Conference Food Rescue: How to Feed More and Waste Less

Live webinar date: March 22, 2018, at 2 p.m. ET - 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT

An estimated $165 billion worth of food is thrown out in America every year. With careful food-waste prevention planning and thoughtful partnerships with meeting venues and food donation organizations, your conference meals don’t have to end up rotting in the landfill. Join us for a discussion of the strategies and tactics you can use to implement a low-waste F&B program.

In this half-hour webinar, you'll learn:

  • How to set up a food-recovery plan with your hotel or venue
  • Critical issues to discuss with your food donation partner
  • How Good Samaritan laws limit your liability
  • Ways to get buy-in from hotels, attendees, and your organization

Speaker 
Courtney Lohmann, CMP - Director of Culture - Koncept Events
Mariela McIlwraith, CMP, CMM, MBA - Director, Industry Advancement - Events Industry Council

Moderator
Sue Pelletier, Content Director, MeetingsNet

