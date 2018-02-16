Meetings Master Classes 2018 Webinar Series Session 3: Conference Food Rescue: How to Feed More and Waste Less

An estimated $165 billion worth of food is thrown out in America every year. With careful food-waste prevention planning and thoughtful partnerships with meeting venues and food donation organizations, your conference meals don’t have to end up rotting in the landfill. Join us for a discussion of the strategies and tactics you can use to implement a low-waste F&B program.

In this half-hour webinar, you'll learn:

How to set up a food-recovery plan with your hotel or venue

Critical issues to discuss with your food donation partner

How Good Samaritan laws limit your liability

Ways to get buy-in from hotels, attendees, and your organization

Speaker

Courtney Lohmann, CMP - Director of Culture - Koncept Events

Mariela McIlwraith, CMP, CMM, MBA - Director, Industry Advancement - Events Industry Council

Moderator

Sue Pelletier, Content Director, MeetingsNet

