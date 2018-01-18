Meetings Master Classes 2018 Webinar Series Session 2: Understand Your Participants Through Attendee Personas

Meeting success begins with delivering experiences that make attendees want to engage, learn, and come back the next time. To do that, you’ve got to understand your audience: what motivates them, what excites them, what makes them engage or disengage. Join MeetingsNet for a discussion of the high-level characteristics of six different attendee personas—brand fanatics, knowledge seekers, social butterflies, reluctant attendees, inspiration seekers, and tech-savvy networks—and recommendations for tailoring events to connect with what your participants value.

In this webinar, you’ll learn

• The characteristics of six common meeting attendee types

• What drives each attendee type to attend conferences

• How to make your conference more welcoming to each attendee type

