You wait in the wings, watching as your attendees file into the ballroom for the opening general session. How can you ensure that they will be as engaged, absorbed, entertained, and educated as you want them to be—and leave them eager to come to your next big event?

Join us for this free half-hour webinar to tap into the expertise of a professional who does it for a living through his work with a marketing agency that specializes in audience engagement through strategy, video, event production, digital services, and design for the answers.

Josh Golden, Senior Creative Director, PCI Event Productions, will share how you can use the three “C”s—consistency, cohesion, and creativity—to make your next general session the best one yet.

During this half-hour webinar, you’ll

•Learn how to create and maintain thematic consistency across all communications—including the audience experience

•Discover how to effectively create a compelling storyline

•Find ways to creatively use lighting, music, audience engagement tools, and entertainment to amp up the wow factor.

Moderator

Sue Pelletier, Content Director, MeetingsNet

Speaker

Josh Golden - Senior Creative Director, PCI Event Productions

