Meetings Fuel How to Add Storytelling to Your Event Done right, storytelling can make your meeting communications more engaging, more impactful, and more memorable. Jenny Stanfield, CMP, director of sales and marketing for Engagement Unlimited, explains how. Sue Hatch | Feb 12, 2018 0 comments Hide comments Comment * More information about text formats Text format CommentsPlain text CommentsAllowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>Plain textNo HTML tags allowed.Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.Lines and paragraphs break automatically. PublishLog in or register to comment Home page Save RelatedSponsored ContentTHIS IS NOT BUSINESS AS USUALMar 01, 2018Answers to Your Burning Questions on the New EU Data Privacy RulesFeb 09, 2018The Meeting Professional’s Guide to GDPRFeb 09, 2018Sponsored ContentAN EVENT LOCATION AS BIG AS YOUR AMBITIONFeb 01, 2018 Load More Next Article Previous Article