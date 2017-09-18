Webinar: Risks and Opportunities in Today’s Changing World of Continuing Medical Education

Healthcare is a continually moving target in the U.S., with new rules, regulations, legislation, and accreditation requirements cropping up on a regular basis. With change comes risk, but also opportunities for continuing medical education providers to find new ways to help today’s healthcare professionals give their patients the best possible care and health outcomes.

Join our expert panel to learn how you can take advantage of the unique opportunities today’s changing healthcare environment offers—and how you can minimize the risks to your CME office.

After this webinar, participants will:

Gain perspective on the changing federal healthcare environment in the U.S., including an overview of applicable rules and regulations.

Learn what the new Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services rules around CME and performance improvement/quality improvement will mean, and how to prepare for implementation in 2018.

Discuss the challenges with new and proposed state policies.

Understand the new policy of MedTech Europe that will prohibit medical device companies from directly funding European physician travel to U.S.–based meetings, and the possible implications it could have on their activities.

Learn about the American Academy of Family Physicians’ new blended learning format option, and how to incorporate it into your educational programming to provide a more effective learning process.

Moderator

Sue Pelletier - Editor - MeetingsNet

Speakers

Thomas Sullivan - President/CEO - Rockpointe Corp. - Editor/Policy and Medicine

Andy Rosenberg - Senior Advisor - CME Coalition

Amy Smith - Senior Manager, CME Credit Systems and Compliance - American Academy of Family Physicians

Sponsored by: