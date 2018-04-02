[Webinar] Medical Meetings: Your Road Map to Navigating State Laws

Earn 1 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning. For more info on how to get CE credits, click here.
Webinar live date: April 26, 2018 at 2pm ET / 11am PT
You’re not alone—we are all dizzy from the rapid pace of state law changes relating to medical meetings! Join us for a discussion on the myriad of ways that these changes impact life sciences meetings and events. Among the topics we’ll cover: the state of New Jersey’s latest changes; some of the trends we are seeing with how pharmaceutical manufacturers and prescribers are managing the state regulatory environment; and best practices to keep your knowledge current.
During this one-hour webinar, you’ll:
- Learn about some of the state laws applicable to life sciences meetings that were enacted in 2017 and early 2018
- Learn about the legislative landscape for 2018 and beyond
- Identify some of the ways life science meeting managers are navigating these changes
- Discover best practices to help you keep current on the latest in the fast-moving field
Speaker
Laura Konwinski
Director of Compliance, BCD Meetings & Events’ Life Science Community
Moderator
Sue Pelletier
Content Director, MeetingsNet
Disclaimer: This presentation is designed to provide general information for educational purposes only. The presentation should not be used as a substitute for competent legal advice from an attorney in your state or jurisdiction. The materials presented in this presentation may not reflect the most current legal developments. BCD Meetings & Events LLC is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the content or for any damages arising from reliance on information contained in the presentation.
Sponsored by:
Register below: