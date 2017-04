Wednesday, April 19, 2017

2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT

Duration: 1 hour

Tightened education budgets…increased competition for healthcare professionals’ time and attention…the easy availability of meaningful content online and in journals—with today’s challenging environment, it’s more difficult than ever to draw healthcare professionals to come to your live educational events. It’s also more important than ever to be able to inject new life into your event marketing and content.

Whether your events are large or small, this webinar will teach you how you can take advantage of the unique opportunities that live meetings offer. If you want to learn how to apply new ideas to attack challenges and differentiate your event from competitors, this webinar is for you.

After this webinar, participants will be able to:

•Describe how to incorporate effective marketing tactics that engage potential healthcare professionals year-round.

•Explain how to apply findings from event research and behavioral analytics to drive decisions.

•Identify ideas to develop engaging, experiential event content that has high interest among potential HCP attendees—and that can only be delivered in the live learning setting.

Speakers

Glenn L. Laudenslager IV, MBA - President - Charge Ahead Marketing

Tristan Gorrindo, MD - Director of Education - American Psychiatric Association

Diane Tiberio - Director of Conference & Marketing - Reed Exhibitions

Sponsored by:

Register Now!