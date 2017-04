Finding the right host for a dinner meeting for healthcare professionals can be daunting. Is their private dining space suitable? Can they accommodate the need of the organizer to comply with pharmaceutical regulations around feeding healthcare professionals?

GCG Event Partners, which offers an extensive network of qualified meeting and event professionals located across the U.S., has handled hundreds of medical dinner meetings in New York since the company opened its doors in 2003. And after each one, GCG’s on-site event pros provide the company with ratings and commentary on how the restaurant performed.

The company recently compared their notes with thousands of restaurant reviews to compile a list of the best New York City restaurants for medical dinner meetings.

“Meeting planners have a lot of responsibility when it comes to complying with pharmaceutical and medical dinner meeting guidelines, so it’s a relief when they find a venue that understands and goes above and beyond,” says GCG Event Partners President Lori Gershaw. “We are proud to share our list of the best restaurants to hold dinner meetings in New York City and I congratulate those who made the list.”

Among the attributes that factor into a restaurant making the list are:

Suitable, closed-off private dining room space with flexible room setup options

Registration accommodations set outside of meeting room or well-situated inside the room

Superior quality and variety of menu

Exceptional service with an attentive staff

Restaurant management’s adherence to pharmaceutical compliance regulations

Appropriate room acoustics for AV and speaker presentation

In alphabetical order, the GCG list of top restaurants to host a medical dinner meeting in NYC are:

Ben & Jack’s Steakhouse

255 Fifth Avenue

Brasserie 8.5

Located at Solow Building

9 West 57th Street

Carmine’s

2450 Broadway

Charlie Palmer Steak NY

5 East 54th Street

Kings’ Carriage House

251 East 82nd Street

Morton’s The Steakhouse

551 Fifth Avenue

Osteria Cotta

513 Columbus Avenue

Palm Restaurant—Tribeca

206 West Street

Parlor Steak & Fish

1600 3rd Avenue, Corner of 90th St.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

148 West 51st Street

State Grill & Bar

Empire State Building, Ground Floor

350 Fifth Avenue