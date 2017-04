Mark your calendar for Wednesday, April 19, when the free online one-day CMEpalooza kicks off its spring 2017 program with a series of sessions presented by leaders in the CME community, chosen from a pool of submitted abstracts by the CME community.

The program will cover topics including outcomes, educational design, case-based approaches, commercial support, accreditation, and a “CME potpourri” that this year will tackle how to network effectively. For those who can’t tune in live on April 19, the sessions will be available on demand, as are sessions from previous CMEpaloozas, which have been held once each in the spring and fall since it debuted in 2014. More on the spring 2017 agenda can be found on the CMEpalooza website.

CMEpalooza is the brainchild of CME professional Derek Warnick, who has long been an advocate of the use of social media and progressive technologies by the CME community; and Scott Kober, CCMEP, principal at MedCaseWriter, which provides medical writing services focused on the conceptualization and development of complex case studies.