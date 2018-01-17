How One Monster Medical Expo Upped Its Game with Traffic Heat Mapping

The organizers of Digestive Disease Week set out on a mission a few years ago to find a new technology that would help optimize their trade show floor. DDW, which is a regular on the Healthcare Convention and Exhibitors Associations list of Top 50 medical trade shows, draws around 14,000 attendees and 300 exhibitors to the convention. Because DDW rotates annually between Washington, D.C., Chicago, and San Diego, Calif., organizers have to adapt their show floor layout to a different venue every year.

The first thing DDW organizers were looking to find was a tech solution that would enable them to optimize the poster session area that accommodates approximately 1,000 posters a day—5,000 in total over the course of a week—in the three different venues it uses. Were people finding the poster area in those three venues? How did the poster area affect nearby booth traffic?

And they had more general attendee traffic behavior questions as well, says Diedra Crawford, CEM, CMP, DDW’s industry sales and operations director. What insights could they glean from tracking attendee traffic to improve the flow? How does the traffic vary due to the differences in floor plans from city to city? Is it possible to get information in real time so they can make adjustments on site?

DDW experimented with a few technologies to find one that would give them the answers they wanted, at a price point they could live with.

Radio-frequency identification (RFID)

RFID uses electromagnetic fields to identify and track tags, which in DDW’s case were incorporated into the badges. They first used RFID for the 2014 show in Chicago’s McCormick Place, and again in 2015 in Washington, D.C.’s Walter E. Washington Convention Center. The RFID solution did provide the data they wanted to get about the poster area—basically that most attendees find their way to it, and that it is almost always a busy spot. This is helpful for future booth sales because now they had data to show exhibitors that didn’t want to be near the posters that this is actually prime real estate, says Crawford.

However, because they had to set up proximity readers in the areas they wanted to track traffic, the RFID solution added freight and labor expenses. The proximity readers each require a power source, which added a hefty electrical expense as well. “It was a little too expensive and labor-intensive for us,” says Crawford. They ran into a few additional drawbacks: Each badge also had to be activated at registration, which also added a minute or so to the process for each of those 14,000 attendees. Because the data is linked to each attendee’s personal registration information, it also could raise privacy concerns. And, because they could only set up the readers at the entrances to the hall, they weren’t able to get the more general attendee traffic data they were looking for.

Wi-Fi Tracking

The next option DDW used for its 2016 show at the San Diego Convention Center used the venues routers to track the Media Access Control, or MAC address, of attendees’ Wi-Fi-enabled devices, which are constantly looking for a network. While Crawford says, “Their reports were awesome,” the day’s data would be downloaded from the routers each night, so it was not providing the real-time access DDW was hoping to get. It also wasn’t able to discriminate between devices belonging to attendees and those carried by venue staff or anyone else in the building, so anyone with a Wi-Fi–enabled device ended up in the data set. And even though it was less expensive than RFID, it still was a little more expensive, and labor-intensive, than they would like.

Other options DDW decided not to try include:

• Counting mats placed on the show floor to track steps. Privacy isn’t an issue, since it’s completely anonymous, but it would have been a strain on staff to place enough mats around the show to gather sufficient data.

• Convention center security cameras. Some convention centers allow show organizers to tap into their existing security camera to track motion. Because it does capture people’s faces, there are some privacy concerns, and because centers usually charge per hour, per camera, it can get pricy, says Meredith Meller, client relationship associate with ATIV Software. Meller gave a presentation at IMEX America 2017 on the various technologies available for attendee tracking.

• Wearable beacons. These are usually wristbands that you hand out to attendees at registration, says Meller. Like RFID, these devices require the show organizer to set up proximity readers in the areas they want to measure, so while the devices themselves aren’t very expensive, it can add up to more than some show budgets can afford. Also, because they are tied to individuals’ personal information, there can be privacy concerns.

App Heat Mapping

For the 2017 show in Chicago, DDW turned to its event app provider, ATIV Software. ATIV had by now developed a heat-mapping option for its EventPilot app using an indoor iBeacon-based navigation ability that would allow DDW organizers to gain traffic insights based on average dwell times, attendee frequency, and estimated unique visitors. Because DDW would only receive aggregate results, not data that’s tied to any individual’s personal information, and attendees can opt in or opt out both when downloading the app and at any time simply by turning off their location services, privacy concerns weren’t an issue, says Crawford. And because it is already included in the event app they use, it brought the expense down 62 percent. The only potential down side—the technology is only available for IOS devices—isn’t an issue for her mostly Apple-device–toting crowd but could be for those whose attendees tend more toward Android devices.

DDW had already learned what they wanted to know about the poster session location after tracking traffic as they moved it to different areas over the previous couple of years— “People are going to go to the posters no matter where they are, so we could leave them in basically the same place in the floor plan for our show in D.C. in 2018, and in San Diego in 2019,” she says. In 2017, the main thing they wanted to use the app heat-mapping navigation for was to learn more about attendee behavior and traffic flow.

And they learned some things they were able to act on to fix in real time. For example, when traffic flow on opening morning caused the entrance to be busier than expected, they were able to add more security and open and staff another entrance. In another instance, they found that attendees kept getting to an activity on the floor by going down a different aisle than the one the organizers had planned. After watching the traffic flow, they could reconfigure the pathway to the activity to allow people to go down the aisle they naturally wanted to take. “That was one of the most important pieces of information we received, because we could change something on site based on behaviors we observed,” says Crawford.

Adds ATIV CEO Silke Fleischer, “You can change the traffic pattern by putting a big banner up so people have to go left or right instead of straight through. You have the ability to change something you see on Day 1 instead of having to wait until you read complaints on post-conference evaluations.” If you see there are areas that are not getting much traffic, you can move the coffee cart to that area, or use gamification to draw more people to it, she said.

One thing DDW organizers found when looking at the data in time increments was that, while the small 10-foot-by-10-foot booths near the exits didn’t get a lot of traffic early on, when most people swarmed the bigger booths, the heat mapping showed people lingering at the smaller booths toward the end of the show hours. That could help organizers sell those smaller booths at a premium, or at least let those exhibitors know not to pack up early, Fleischer says.

Privacy Primer

Meller says that while there are no laws currently in place that directly apply to attendee tracking at shows, there is the pending Location Privacy Protection Act, which would require companies to get permission before collecting location data from someone’s smartphone or tablet and sharing it with others. “If this passes, you would need to attain consent by providing clear, prominent, and accurate notice to the individual that such information is being collected,” she says. “It’s always best to prepare for these things in advance.” She recommends that show organizers take these actions:

• Provide notice. “If you are tracking somebody, you need to let them know, and let them know why, and give them the choice to opt in or out.”

• If you are planning on transferring that information to another party, you need to let attendees know where you’re transferring it, and give them a clear understanding of why and how it’s going to be used, says Meller. “You need to make sure that data is secure and that you’re using it for what you say you’re using it for. And if the person needs to contact you and wants that data you’ve collected to be removed, you need to be able to do that as well.”