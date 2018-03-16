What Event Marketers Can Learn from a Ski Resort Promotion

I had the great good fortune to be invited on a media fam to Keystone, Colo., a couple of years ago. A great time was had by all—and the resort’s photographers were on hand to snap some shots of some of our slope side fun.

So today I got an email promotion from the resort that I thought was just brilliant. Featuring one of the shots the resort photographer took of me and a colleague (I’m the one waving ski poles), the headline read, “Want more fun like in this photo?” and a quick pitch. It had links to all the vitals—a “snow alert” of the day’s ski conditions, “buy tickets” and “plan your trip” buttons—and some other helpful links and discounts. Here's the top screen of the email:

Oh how I want to go and get some spring skiing in, especially after hearing about how the snow is coming down today in the Rockies during a conversation with someone who lives nearby.

So in addition to looking to see if it would be even remotely possible to snag some quick time off for a trip to Colorado, of course my mind immediately went to how over-the-top awesome it would be to get a similar promo for a meeting I’ve attended in the past.

Yes, the logistics of finding photos of individuals to email might be a little daunting, but it might be worth the effort, even if you only could do it for your most-coveted demographics or individuals. But that personal touch, that photo of us having a blast on the mountain—or of your key attendees deep in conversation, or learning, or networking at a reception—surrounded by your vital buttons for registration, housing, agenda, and a “show alert” instead of a “snow alert,” could be super effective.

Do you do something like this? Would you? Could you? I’d love to hear your thoughts.