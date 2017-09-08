Menu
The Parq Vancouver will open September 29 with two hotels, a casino, eight restaurants, and a rooftop park. Metro Vancouver Convention and Visitors Bureau
Vancouver to Open a New Downtown Entertainment Destination

The Parq Vancouver, with two hotels, a casino, restaurants, and lots of meeting space, will be the largest private development in British Columbia when it opens September 29.

Vancouver is betting that its new entertainment destination, Parq Vancouver, will have a little something for locals and visitors alike when it opens at the end of the month in the heart of the city. The development will include Western Canada’s first JW Marriott Hotel and the Douglas, an Autograph Collection Hotel, along with a 72,000-square-foot casino with 11 private gaming salons, a 30,000-square-foot rooftop park, more than 60,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space, and eight restaurants and lounges.

In addition to being built to meet LEED Gold environmental standards, the Parq Vancouver brings natural beauty to the city. The rooftop park, called The Park, features more than 200 native pines, and there’s a full-sized replica Douglas fir encased in glass in the lobby of the Douglas. The Douglas, which features 178 rooms and 10 suites, is located between the seventh and 17th floors of the development. The JW Marriott Parq Vancouver, located between the 6th and 25th floors, boasts 281 rooms and 48 suites.

The Parq Vancouver’s meeting space includes 13 ballrooms, boardrooms, and meeting rooms, including the 15,604-square-foot Parq Grand Ballroom, the largest ballroom in the city. The gaming levels feature 600 slot machines, 75 table games, a poker room, and 11 salons for private gaming.

