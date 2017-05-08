Menu
Silk Convention Center AMRMeetings.com
Destination & Venue News>International

New Convention Center Opening in Punta Cana

The newly constructed meeting space services both Breathless Punta Cana Resort and Spa and Now Onyx Punta Cana.

The two-story Silk Convention Center opens this week for group events in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. With almost 12,000 square feet of flexible meeting space that can be divided into three breakout rooms, the center is accessible from the motor lobby at Breathless Punta Cana Resort and Spa for guests at both the Breathless property and the Now Onyx Punta Cana. The new space features a 39-foot–by–13-foot outdoor screen for group signage, and each meeting room also has interior screens and projectors. Overall, the space can accommodate groups of more than 1,000. 

There is an additional almost 9,000-square-foot Grand Senses Ballroom at Breathless Punta Cana that can accommodate up to 800, bringing the total available meeting space to almost 21,000 square feet. The two hotels offer a combined 1,200-plus guest rooms.

TAGS: Destination & Venue News Corporate Meetings & Events
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Hilton Aruba's newly renovated lobby
Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort Displays Its Redesigning Mind
Mar 29, 2017
High-End Havana Property Readies for a Spring Opening
High-End Havana Property Readies for a Spring Opening
Feb 13, 2017
Elbphilharmonie
Hamburg’s Dramatic New Venue—and Hotel—on the Elbe
Feb 10, 2017
Wyndham Wins in Florida, Latin America, and Nevis
Wyndham Wins in Florida, Latin America, and Nevis
Jan 12, 2017