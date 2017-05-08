New Convention Center Opening in Punta Cana

The two-story Silk Convention Center opens this week for group events in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. With almost 12,000 square feet of flexible meeting space that can be divided into three breakout rooms, the center is accessible from the motor lobby at Breathless Punta Cana Resort and Spa for guests at both the Breathless property and the Now Onyx Punta Cana. The new space features a 39-foot–by–13-foot outdoor screen for group signage, and each meeting room also has interior screens and projectors. Overall, the space can accommodate groups of more than 1,000.

There is an additional almost 9,000-square-foot Grand Senses Ballroom at Breathless Punta Cana that can accommodate up to 800, bringing the total available meeting space to almost 21,000 square feet. The two hotels offer a combined 1,200-plus guest rooms.