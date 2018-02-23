Menu
Hilton Garden Inn Mexico City Santa Fe Hilton
Destination & Venue News>International

Hilton Opens First Dual-Brand Property in Mexico

A new Hilton Garden Inn adds 190 rooms adjacent to the Expo Santa Fe Mexico Convention Center.

The Hilton Garden Inn Mexico City Santa Fe has opened adjoining the DoubleTree by Hilton Mexico City Santa Fe, which debuted in 2016, to form the chain’s first dual-brand property in Mexico. The hotels are located adjacent to the Expo Santa Fe Mexico Convention Center in one of the city's main business districts.

The new property’s 190 guest rooms and suites feature a work desk with ergonomic chair, an in-room “hospitality center” with mini fridge and coffee maker, and complimentary Wi-Fi. Other amenities include a connectivity station in the main lobby.

The adjacent 172-room DoubleTree has 14,400 square feet of meeting space in 13 meeting rooms. Able to accommodate groups of up to 650, the DoubleTree also offers state-of-the-art audiovisual equipment, on-site catering, and staff to assist in coordinating events. Guests at both hotels can access a state-of-the-art fitness center and covered swimming pool at the DoubleTree property.

The hotels are within walking distance of a variety of restaurants, retail shops, and entertainment. On-site dining options include The Garden Grille & Bar, which offers Mexican and international dishes, and The Pavilion Pantry, which offers salty snacks, sweets, cold beverages, and ready-to-cook meals 24 hours a day.

TAGS: Destination & Venue News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Zebras under an acacia tree in the Serengeti
On Location: Incentive Ecstasy at the Four Seasons Safari Lodge
Oct 22, 2017
Steve Enselein, senior vice president, events Hyatt Hotels Corp.
7 Meeting Tools Changing the Way You Do Business with Hyatt
Oct 18, 2017
The Parq Vancouver will open September 29 with two hotels, a casino, eight restaurants, and a rooftop park.
Vancouver to Open a New Downtown Entertainment Destination
Sep 08, 2017
Adelaide Convention Centre
Adelaide Convention Centre Unveils $397 Million Renovation
Sep 02, 2017