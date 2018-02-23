Hilton Opens First Dual-Brand Property in Mexico

The Hilton Garden Inn Mexico City Santa Fe has opened adjoining the DoubleTree by Hilton Mexico City Santa Fe, which debuted in 2016, to form the chain’s first dual-brand property in Mexico. The hotels are located adjacent to the Expo Santa Fe Mexico Convention Center in one of the city's main business districts.

The new property’s 190 guest rooms and suites feature a work desk with ergonomic chair, an in-room “hospitality center” with mini fridge and coffee maker, and complimentary Wi-Fi. Other amenities include a connectivity station in the main lobby.

The adjacent 172-room DoubleTree has 14,400 square feet of meeting space in 13 meeting rooms. Able to accommodate groups of up to 650, the DoubleTree also offers state-of-the-art audiovisual equipment, on-site catering, and staff to assist in coordinating events. Guests at both hotels can access a state-of-the-art fitness center and covered swimming pool at the DoubleTree property.

The hotels are within walking distance of a variety of restaurants, retail shops, and entertainment. On-site dining options include The Garden Grille & Bar, which offers Mexican and international dishes, and The Pavilion Pantry, which offers salty snacks, sweets, cold beverages, and ready-to-cook meals 24 hours a day.