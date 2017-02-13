High-End Havana Property Readies for a Spring Opening

With interest in incentive travel to Cuba at a new high, Kempinski Hotels has announced it will manage a luxury property in Havana, opening in the second quarter of 2017.

Old Havana’s Manzana de Gómez building, which was built at the turn of the 20th century as Cuba’s first shopping mall, will soon be converted to the five-star, Gran Hotel Manzana Kempinski La Habana. The 246 guest rooms and suites range in size from 430 square feet to a Presidential Suite of over 1,600-square-feet and feature dramatic 13- to 16-foot-high ceilings and a chic design in a palette of neutral and bright pink.

Amenities include a rooftop terrace and swimming pool, with views over the old town; a 3,200-square-foot spa; three restaurants; a lobby bar; business center; and, of course, cigar lounge.