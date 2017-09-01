Adelaide Convention Centre Unveils $397 Million Renovation

The Adelaide Convention Centre has just completed a $397 million redevelopment—just in time for the first major event to be held in the new East Building, the 68th International Astronautical Congress. The 3,500-delegate group, including tech billionaire Elon Musk, will be among the first to experience the renovation’s centerpiece, a 32,291-square-foot Plenary Hall that seats 3,500 and can be divided into more than 15 configurations to accommodate a wide range of conferences, exhibitions, banquets, and other events.

The Hall, located in the new East Building, features rotating seating platforms that can be rotated 180 degrees within minutes. It also features hinged seating stored in the roof that can be lowered to convert the room into a theater-style auditorium. The operable walls can be used to subdivide the space, or can be retracted to open up the Plenary to full capacity.

The East Building, which replaces the original Plenary Building, follows the completion of the West Building in July 2015. The East, Central, and West Buildings now offer 215,278 square feet of multipurpose event space.