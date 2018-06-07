Menu
What You Missed at the IRF Education Invitational

IRF18
The Incentive Research Foundation hosted its 25th Annual Education Invitational, May 29–June 2 at The Grand at Moon Place Cancun. More than 500 sponsors, buyers, trustees, hosts, media, and speakers traveled to Mexico for networking, fundraising, and education event at the beachside resort. Attendees participated in activities from catamaran sailing to swimming with dolphins, and learned about the future of the incentives industry during education sessions that covered topics from the digital experience to the industry’s economic impact.

Generous donations and a high-energy auction at Breathless Riviera Cancun Resort raised $429,445 for IRF research and education programs and the third annual Cabana Day proved to be the most popular way for attendees to get to know sponsors and vendors around the pool.

