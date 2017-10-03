ITA Group Buys Market Research Firm to Expand Meeting Analytics

“Organizations are demanding to know the future,” said Tom Mahoney, ITA Group Chairman and CEO, in the announcement that his meeting and incentive company had acquired Boston-based market research and strategy firm Chadwick Martin Bailey. “This acquisition will give our clients and prospective clients the data-driven insights that can further drive their business.”

Leveraging CMB’s expertise, West Des Moines, Iowa–based ITA Group, which produced almost 500 meeting and incentive travel programs in 2016, wants to bring more qualitative and predictive analytics into the strategy planning for events, incentives, and recognition programs in order to better motivate employees and generate customer loyalty.

CMB, which has over 70 employees, has been named a Gold Top 50 company, the American Marketing Association’s designation for the top market research firms in the country. ITA Group had 509 employees as of June 2017 and is a MeetingsNet CMI 25 company, marking it as among the largest in the U.S. The acquisition was finalized September 1.