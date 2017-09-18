Treat Yo Self: A New Subscription Box for Event Professionals

Box subscriptions are hot right now, delivering monthly surprise packages for every passion, from Korean beauty products (Mishibox) to reading (Cozy Reader Club) to dog treats (BarkBox). A new subscription box launched this week aims to put some “me” back in the meeting professional’s day.

Profboxes, a subscription box for event professionals, is the brainchild of Brittany Ryan, global marketing communications manager for the Sensors and Specialist Components division at TT Electronics. Ryan spends a lot of her time in the meeting professional role, planning the division’s global trade shows and quarterly sales meetings, and running the global TT University program, so she understands planners’ challenges.

“Event professionals’ jobs are often very stressful,” says Ryan “and a lot of times, planners make magic happen without clients or managers ever even knowing the work it took to achieve such great results. Planners often plan celebrations, but when do they ever get to celebrate?”

The products, loosely falling into five categories—organize, mobilize, socialize, harmonize, and energize—are intended to improve planners’ daily lives, celebrate their accomplishments, and perhaps connect them with vendors they may want to use for their own events.

In the October box, for example, subscribers will receive a mini planter desk accessory, a workout hand towel, a cocktail mixer, mini lip balm and bath salts set, eucalyptus wipes, and a sea salt dark chocolate bar. The suppliers, says Ryan, are “all community-oriented and produce high-quality products.” One example is the Riviera Towel Company, which donates proceeds to marine protection organizations such as the Coral Restoration Foundation.

Ryan also hopes to use Profboxes to develop an online community of planners, sharing their ideas, challenges, and behind-the-scenes moments. “The good, the bad, and the ugly,” says Ryan. “I want the Profboxes tribe to feel comfortable sharing their less ‘glamorous’ moments with each other. We’ll highlight real event professionals in their real settings on social media. We want to capture ‘a day in the life’ of a planner, whether that's in their home office, in travel mode, or meeting with a client.”

Profboxes cost $134.85 for a three-month subscription, with discounts for longer subscriptions.