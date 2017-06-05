Webinar: The 3 Keys to Planning a Successful International Event

Wednesday, June 28, 2017 - 12pm ET / 9am PT
Duration: 60 minutes
Taking an event outside of the U.S. can be daunting. What do you need to know about differences in contracting? Who should you to talk with to get local insights? How do you get started? What do you need to know about working with AV and production companies for ex-U.S. meetings?
Join us for this free, one-hour webinar to for answers to these questions, plus inside tips from those who have years of experience in planning international events.
During this one-hour webinar you’ll:
- Learn the latest in global hotel contracting trends
- Discover how you can work with the local CVB to maximize your global programs
- Find out how technical production companies can help you think globally and deliver locally
Moderator
Sue Pelletier, Content Director, MeetingsNet
Speaker
Anna Link - Carlson Rezidor
Verena Jandak-Hollenthoner - Vienna Convention Bureau
Agnés Canonica - MCI USA
Jonathan Potard - Dorier
Sponsored by: