Global Meetings 3 Keys to Global Meetings Part IV: A Cultural Guide Hannah Kinnersley | Aug 23, 2017 Start Slideshow › In the "3 Keys to Global Meetings" webinar on June 5th, Agnès Canonica, CMP, CMM, HMCC, shared some of the cultural expertise she has acquired over 20 years of planning and producing international events. Start Slideshow › 0 comments Hide comments Comment * More information about text formats Text format CommentsPlain text CommentsAllowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>Plain textNo HTML tags allowed.Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.Lines and paragraphs break automatically. PublishLog in or register to comment Home page Save RelatedGlobal Meetings Part III: Choosing an AV Company OverseasAug 14, 2017Sponsored ContentFive Top Meeting Destinations with Fast, Reliable WiFiJun 08, 2017Webinar: The 3 Keys to Planning a Successful International EventJun 06, 2017Iconic Manchester, U.K., Hotel Is Restored to Its Former GloryMay 25, 2017 Load More Next Article Previous Article