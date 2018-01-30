FICP's Boston Winter Symposium in Pictures

Attendees who are centered and alert are ready to learn and connect, and make the most of their investment in meetings and conferences. With that in mind, the design team for the Financial & Insurance Conference Professionals Winter Symposium put wellness at the center of its January meeting.

In addition to sessions on social media marketing, distruptive technologies affecting financial services, customer experience, and risk management, the conference at the Revere Hotel in Boston included two speakers on the mindfulness trend and several wellness-related onsite experiences: healthful meals and snacks, a yoga break, chair massages, and a wall where attendees could share their wellness tips.