The 2017 FICP Annual Conference in Pictures

There's nothing like an FICP event for education and networking. Check out this gallery from the 60th anniversary Annual Conference.

Financial & Insurance Conference Professionals held its Annual Conference in San Deigo, Calif., November 12-15, at the Manchester Grand Hyatt. The event was the culmination of the association's 60th anniversary year, and in addition to inspiring speakers, insightful sessions, tabletop appointments, an Experience Zone, and killer F&B, the “Endless Summer, Endless Impact” 2017 Annual Conference, delivered three fantastic networking evenings, at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, Hotel del Coronado, and, courtesy of Hyatt, the USS Midway aircraft carrier. Take a look!