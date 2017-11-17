Menu
Corporate Meetings & Events>Financial/Insurance Meetings

The 2017 FICP Annual Conference in Pictures

FICP Midway
Start Slideshow
There's nothing like an FICP event for education and networking. Check out this gallery from the 60th anniversary Annual Conference.

Financial & Insurance Conference Professionals held its Annual Conference in San Deigo, Calif., November 12-15, at the Manchester Grand Hyatt. The event was the culmination of the association's 60th anniversary year, and in addition to inspiring speakers, insightful sessions, tabletop appointments, an Experience Zone, and killer F&B, the “Endless Summer, Endless Impact” 2017 Annual Conference, delivered three fantastic networking evenings, at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, Hotel del Coronado, and, courtesy of Hyatt, the USS Midway aircraft carrier. Take a look!

Start Slideshow
TAGS: Corporate Meetings & Events
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
FICP celebrates decades of past leadership at its 2017 Annual Conference in San Diego.
FICP Celebrates Turning 60 in Style
Nov 14, 2017
Jeep Scenic with Saguaro
Sponsored Content
Plan Your Next Meeting in Scottsdale.
Nov 07, 2017
Hurricane Irma
When Disaster Strikes
Sep 11, 2017
FICP mugs
FICP Name Change Aims to Elevate Members, Align with Industry
Sep 08, 2017