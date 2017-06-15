Now Serving: Flabbergastingly Flawed Food Sign du Jour

I almost choked when a colleague sent along this photo from a breakfast buffet at a recent event:

So strange to see a sign simultaneously so obviously right and so obviously wrong, at least for the non-lacto-ovo vegetarians whose feathers I am sure were ruffled by this one. Or maybe the kitchen staff whipped them up using the fruit of a rare and wonderous chicken plant? Scratching head.

Want a second helping of silly food signs? Here's some restaurant sign fails from Readers Digest. Having made plenty of errata myself, I can't help but eat these up (groan—apologies).

Speaking of odd things to do with F&B, I also recently received a press release for ClearVia, a priobiotic blend that is designed to help metabolize alcohol while you sleep. The PR person was pitching it as "a fun corporate event party favor." I've been around long enough to think I had seen it all, but this was a new one to me!