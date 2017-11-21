Menu
Shakshuka
2018 Food Trends: Shakshuka, Anyone?

AF&Co. is out with its annual predictions for next year's menus.

It’s a tricky business picking top food and beverage trends for the New Year. What’s going to stick? What’s not? The team at hospitality consulting firm AF&Co., along with a panel of more than a dozen experts, annually cooks up a stew of predictions for what will be emerging on menus across the country. For 2017, they saw the rise of grain bowls, draft lattes, and wine in a can. From the just-released 2018 Trends Report, here are four food fads we’re looking forward to:

Israeli cuisine. AF&Co. calls this the “cuisine of the year” for 2018. “From shakshuka [eggs poached in a spicy tomato sauce] at brunch to sumac-spiced donuts for dessert, Israeli flavors are deep and vibrant, lending themselves well to both savory and sweet applications”

Cold brew 2.0. Now-trendy cold brew coffees will be augmented with flavors, ranging from hazelnut to lavender.

High-end no-alcohol drinks. House-made sodas, fresh juices, and other booze-free drinks, often with health claims, are on the rise. Sounds like a perfect treat for a meeting break.

Vegetable entrées. Expect more veggie-focused main courses, such as rotisserie cauliflower, jackfruit tacos, and hominy ceviche.

TAGS: Corporate Meetings & Events Association Conventions and Expos
