BUILDING ENGAGEMENT CAN HELP YOU ACHIEVE YOUR GOALS

The fun doesn’t stop when someone buys the game; you want them to play it, obsess over it, live it. And just like video games, your event’s continued success relies heavily on attendee engagement. Getting people to attend your event is just half the battle. Getting them to engage at your event—with each other, exhibitors, and speakers—is where the fun really begins.

Attendees enjoy your events more (and perceive more value from them) when they’re engaged. It’s what makes them more likely to make purchases, join a membership program, donate more money, and sign up for the next event.

But getting attendees to engage is a challenge in and of itself. You’re often competing with many outside factors, including work, families, and other technical distractions, that have become even more pervasive as technology progresses. Instead of fighting it, you should embrace it.

A MOBILE EVENT APP CAN HELP

Your attendees already have their noses in their phones, it’s time to use it to your advantage and take back their attention. A mobile event app can connect your attendees with your event in new, deeper ways, with only a little extra effort. It can facilitate session-level engagement, spark new interactions, and direct attendees to important conference gatherings, like receptions, mixers, and more.

Download this Whitepaper Now to Learn How to Level Up Your Attendee Engagement!

Brought to you by: