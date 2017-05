At events, games can be serious business. With the pressure for planners to create attendee engagement at events at an all-time high, savvy professionals are turning to technology and social media to build meaningful connections.

Hear the freshest ways you can use social media and in-app gamification to help your attendees get the most of your event. Plus, you’ll learn from a planner who’s used gamification to increase attendee engagement by leveraging their mobile app to improve networking, education, and social interactions.

During this webinar you will learn:

How to use gamification as a fun way to engage your audience

How to use social media so every generation is part of the conversation

How social media and gamification can work together to create a memorable event experience

