Webinar: Simple Questions for Success: How to Properly Evaluate Mobile Event App Providers

Mobile has become a vital part of the event experience, providing engagement opportunities and producing valuable insights that help planners make the most of their event dollars. But as with any emerging technology, providers are popping up everywhere and are promising the best product and features. So how do you choose? This webinar will walk you through the most important questions to ask when choosing a mobile event app provider, giving you insights you may have not thought of before. Whether you are using mobile for the first time, or just looking for a new provider this webinar will provide you with valuable information and questions you should be asking.

During this webinar, you'll learn:

What features will help save you time and what questions to ask to make sure the mobile event app will be a valuable tool for both you and your attendees

What new mobile features are being used to increase engagement and how you can ensure your mobile provider is giving you these features

Hear about a planner who recently evaluated providers and learn what they did to make sure they were getting the best, most reliable product at the right cost



Moderator

Sue Pelletier, Editor, MeetingsNet

Speaker

Brooke Gracey - Senior Mobile Strategist - CrowdCompass by Cvent

