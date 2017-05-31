Webinar: The Meeting & Event Planners' Reporting and Analytics Journey

Five Steps Toward Meeting Analytics Mastery

Tuesday, June 27, 2017

2:00pm ET / 11am PT - 60 minutes

As a meeting planner, you know the importance of the data being collected by technology at your events. The mystery remains around what to do with the data. How do I integrate it? What does it all mean?

Join 22-year analytics veteran John Santaferraro as he demystifies meeting and event analytics and helps you map out your journey. There are a few simple steps you can take to make the most of your opportunity with data.

In this webinar, Santaferraro will answer the following questions:

Where do you begin?

What simple concepts do you need to know?

What will you never need to know about data and analytics?

What is happening with analytics in the event industry?

How do meeting planners make a name for themselves with analytics?

Moderator

Sue Pelletier, Content Director, MeetingsNet

Speaker

John Santaferraro - Chief Analytics Officer - Educational Measures

Sponsored by:

