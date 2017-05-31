Menu
Webinar: The Meeting & Event Planners' Reporting and Analytics Journey

Webinar Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT - REGISTER

Five Steps Toward Meeting Analytics Mastery

Tuesday, June 27, 2017
2:00pm ET / 11am PT - 60 minutes

As a meeting planner, you know the importance of the data being collected by technology at your events. The mystery remains around what to do with the data. How do I integrate it? What does it all mean?

Join 22-year analytics veteran John Santaferraro as he demystifies meeting and event analytics and helps you map out your journey. There are a few simple steps you can take to make the most of your opportunity with data.

In this webinar, Santaferraro will answer the following questions:

  • Where do you begin?
  • What simple concepts do you need to know?
  • What will you never need to know about data and analytics?
  • What is happening with analytics in the event industry?
  • How do meeting planners make a name for themselves with analytics?

Moderator
Sue Pelletier, Content Director, MeetingsNet

Speaker
John Santaferraro - Chief Analytics Officer - Educational Measures

TAGS: Association Conventions and Expos Corporate Meetings & Events Medical & Pharma Meetings
