Webinar: The Meeting & Event Planners' Reporting and Analytics Journey

Five Steps Toward Meeting Analytics Mastery
Tuesday, June 27, 2017
2:00pm ET / 11am PT - 60 minutes
As a meeting planner, you know the importance of the data being collected by technology at your events. The mystery remains around what to do with the data. How do I integrate it? What does it all mean?
Join 22-year analytics veteran John Santaferraro as he demystifies meeting and event analytics and helps you map out your journey. There are a few simple steps you can take to make the most of your opportunity with data.
In this webinar, Santaferraro will answer the following questions:
- Where do you begin?
- What simple concepts do you need to know?
- What will you never need to know about data and analytics?
- What is happening with analytics in the event industry?
- How do meeting planners make a name for themselves with analytics?
Moderator
Sue Pelletier, Content Director, MeetingsNet
Speaker
John Santaferraro - Chief Analytics Officer - Educational Measures
Sponsored by:
0 comments
Hide comments