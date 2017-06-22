Menu
Webinars
Guidebook July 2017 Webinar
Event Tech

Webinar: Landing the Perfect Event App Sponsorship

Webinar Date: Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 2:00pm ET/11:00am PT REGISTER

Thursday, July 27, 2017
2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT
Duration: 1 hour

With the influx of event apps replacing paper programs at events and conferences, new opportunities are emerging to monetize your mobile event app. From banner ads and custom push notifications, to leveraging data and insights to identify "hot" leads for sponsors, the opportunities to generate revenue through sponsorships are endless. Register your spot for this webinar and you'll learn:

Register your spot for this webinar and you'll learn:

  • What to look for in a mobile app to best support your sponsorship sales
  • Which metrics are most important to focus on, and how to
  • How to think about pricing and packaging of sponsorship opportunities

And get a FREE copy of ‘The Definitive Guide to Increasing Sponsorship Revenue with Event Apps’!

Speaker
Matt Keowen - VP of Marketing - Guidebook

Moderator
Sue Pelletier - Editor - MeetingsNet

Sponsored by:

 

 

TAGS: Corporate Meetings & Events Association Conventions and Expos Medical & Pharma Meetings
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Event Tech Lab
Be an Attention Hog: New Tools to Engage Your Event Attendees
Jun 22, 2017
Cvent flex competition
Cvent’s Newest Products Demonstrate a Commitment to Planners
Jun 16, 2017
Mandy Hazlett, Future Farmers of America
RFID Technology Case Study: 40,000 Teenagers
Jun 15, 2017
Kids getting excited about learning with Educational Measures system
Is Your Event Tech Smarter than a Fourth Grader?
Jun 09, 2017