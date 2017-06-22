Webinar: Landing the Perfect Event App Sponsorship

Thursday, July 27, 2017

2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT

Duration: 1 hour

With the influx of event apps replacing paper programs at events and conferences, new opportunities are emerging to monetize your mobile event app. From banner ads and custom push notifications, to leveraging data and insights to identify "hot" leads for sponsors, the opportunities to generate revenue through sponsorships are endless. Register your spot for this webinar and you'll learn:

What to look for in a mobile app to best support your sponsorship sales

Which metrics are most important to focus on, and how to

How to think about pricing and packaging of sponsorship opportunities

And get a FREE copy of ‘The Definitive Guide to Increasing Sponsorship Revenue with Event Apps’!



Speaker

Matt Keowen - VP of Marketing - Guidebook



Moderator

Sue Pelletier - Editor - MeetingsNet



Sponsored by: