[Webinar] The Essential Guide to Event Management Technology

ATTEND LIVE and earn 1 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning.

Webinar live date: June 6, 2018, 2018 at 2pm ET / 11am PT

Meetings and events look much different today than they did just a few years ago and keeping up with the technology that’s available to simplify, integrate, and automate how you plan, manage and orchestrate your event program can seem daunting. During this live webinar, we’ll share best practices and demystify event technology by showing how it naturally fits into every stage of the event lifecycle.

Join us for this webinar to hear specific examples about what it really means to replace manual process with event tech and how doing so will make your job easier, deliver better experiences for attendees and positively impact your organization’s bottom line.

During the live session you’ll learn:

About the tasks during each phase of the event lifecycle that can be automated to make your life easier

How event management technology positively (and personally) impacts attendees experiences

How adopting event technology has transformed companies’ event programs and resulted in an increase in event ROI

Speaker

Rachel Andrews

Director, Meetings & Events

Cvent

Moderator

Sue Pelletier

Content Director, MeetingsNet

