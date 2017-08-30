Menu
CrowdCompass by Cvent October Webinar
Webinar: 7 Ways to Increase Event ROI and Audience Engagement with a Mobile App

Wednesday, October 4, 2017 - 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT REGISTER

Wednesday, October 4, 2017
2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT
After a company’s website, live events are the most effective tactic in the marketing mix, as well as one of the most expensive. Taking advantage of high-touch and high-value in person interactions is critical to achieving maximum ROI. But how do you make sure your audience stays engaged and consumes the content that you’re offering during your live events? Happy and engaged attendees are the key to quality leads and ultimately more sales. A mobile event app is a critical component to your attendee engagement and content delivery strategy.

Hear how to use event app engagement features like Live Polling, Q&A, gamification, push notifications, beacon alerts and more to create more personalized and interactive experiences for attendees, all while capturing data on their individual interactions to enhance your lead scoring and follow up programs. Plus, you’ll a customer case study who was able to increased attendee engagement by leveraging their mobile app to improve networking, education, and social interactions.

Attend and earn 1 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain I: Marketing

Moderator
Sue Pelletier, Editor, MeetingsNet

Speaker
Brooke Gracey - Marketing Manager - CrowdCompass by Cvent

TAGS: Corporate Meetings & Events Corporate Toolbox
