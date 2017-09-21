Menu
ibtm world Barcelona
Event Tech

Startup Pavilion Offers New Companies Exposure

Meeting industry trade show aims to nurture event tech with access to MICE professionals.

A new pavilion dedicated to startups will be included at this year’s ibtm world 2017 at Fira Barcelona. The event, which will take place from November 28-30, is a networking and educational conference for MICE professionals that typically hosts upwards of 15,000 attendees.

James Morgan, founder of Event Tech Lab and tech industry influencer said, “By showcasing the newest technologies and solutions for the MICE industry, ibtm world is once again demonstrating its commitment to innovation. The exposure that startup technology companies can gain from exhibiting at this international event is unparalleled.”

In order to exhibit in the Startup Pavilion, a company must be less than two years old, have five or fewer full-time employees, and have an annual revenues of less than $600,000. The Startup Exhibitor Package ($2,400) includes exhibition space in the Startup hall, all-access passes, and the opportunity to pre-schedule appointments with buyers and planners.

This year’s event also includes an Innovation Zone and features a keynote by technology advocate and Kickstarter cofounder Yancy Strickler.

 

 

 

