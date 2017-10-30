Menu
How You Can Master Your Small Meetings

How to use technology to keep your workplace meetings from being inefficient time-sucks that sabotage employee productivity.

This infographic, courtesy of our friends at CBTS, outlines some of the usual pitfalls that plague most workplace and other small meetings, from being ineffective time wasters to actually stressing people out—and how using the wrong technology can actually make matter worse. Fortunately, it also has some good ideas on how using the right tech, some of which you probably already have, can make these meetings much, much better.

