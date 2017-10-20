Menu
How to Tame Your Attendees' FOMO Frustration

This infographic outlines just how pervasive FOMO—the fear of missing out—is for event attendees, and how technology can help.

Did you know that even those who attend your events may find themselves with a severe case of FOMO—fear of missing out? It happens more than you might think, especially when they see that the breakout on the other side of the convention center is trending in their Twitter feed of your event hashtag. This infographic from Evia Events outlines some FOMO stats, and how technology can help ease your attendees' and potential attendees' FOMO angst.

Evia Events

This infographic was originally published on Evia.events

 

 

