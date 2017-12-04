Menu
Expedia's new MICE booking engine Expedia
Event Tech

Expedia Rolls Out Meetings Booking Engine

The online travel-booking company is now bringing its automated online white-label event-booking software to the U.S. market to make RFP responses a whole lot faster.

Online travel booking company Expedia has jumped into the events booking arena and claims faster turnaround times for small-to-medium meetings. The company rolled out a white-label back-end meetings and events booking engine in Germany, and says that initial tests show a decrease in average RPF response times from five hours to 14 minutes from initial request to the quote being sent. Select hotels in the U.S. will soon be offering the tool, part of the company’s Expedia Powered Technology toolkit.

The labor-intensive manual process through which most smaller meetings and events are often currently booked is ripe for disruption, according to a statement from Expedia. And, since meetings of fewer than 25 people make up the bulk of the events held, those smaller meetings represent a hefty chunk of the 40 percent of business travel attributed to the meetings, incentive, convention, and exposition industry. 

“MICE is a massive market and growing opportunity for hotels, but there has never been a scalable or effective solution for hotels to manage and grow meetings and events revenue and bookings online,” says Felix Undeutsch, head of MICE, the Expedia group. “Our MICE technology solution was designed specifically to address a pain point for our hotel partners, as well as automate a traditionally frustrating process for meeting planners.”

Expedia’s product is designed to enable planners to search, price, configure, and book meeting space online, as well as audiovisual equipment, catering, and guest rooms. The Expedia MICE booking engine also includes integrated revenue management tools that can synch with the hotel’s property management system, so the hotel can adjust its group pricing dynamically based on factors such as seasonality, the day of the week, room type, and number of participants. The idea is that automating the group planning and booking process for smaller meetings will free up hotel sales managers to focus on higher margin RFPs and maximizing revenues. 

The technology is now being made available to wider group of hotel chains and independent hotels throughout Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region, as well as the U.S.

TAGS: Association Conventions and Expos Corporate Meetings & Events
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Four Seasons Hotel Chat
Retro Move: The Four Seasons Introduces Human Interaction
Nov 15, 2017
Cvent whitepaper
Sponsored Content
Whitepaper: The Power of Live Event Data
Nov 15, 2017
Hand holding magnifying glass with person icon in it
3 Tech Trends that Will Make 2018 the Year of the Event Attendee
Nov 14, 2017
Cvent November 2017 webinar
Webinar - The Power of Live Events: How to Make Your Live Events Matter in a Digital World
Nov 09, 2017