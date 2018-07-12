Etouches Rebrands as Aventri

The Norwalk, Conn.–based event software company etouches is changing its name to Aventri, an amalgam of “avenue, events, and entry,” and has launched a rebranded website, Aventri.com. Chalva Tchkotoua, CMO of Aventri, said, “Our rebranding project was ignited by the desire to take our former name and branding to the next level of our successful growth via a more thorough and strategic understanding of what our brand stands for.” Etouches has been growing since it was acquired by the private equity firm HGGC. In the last two years the company has bought LOOPD, a smart tag and data analytics company; Zentila, a venue sourcing and booking solution; TapCrowd, an event app developer; and INEVENTION, another venue sourcing engine.

As Aventri, the company will focus on its new mission statement: Connect Better.

Aventri’s open-source platform provides, among other products, smart tags, mobile apps, and data analytics and the company’s goal is to provide a better experience for conference attendees and return on investment for organizers and sponsors.

The 10-year-old company currently has 1,300 customers worldwide with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Belgium, Australia, Singapore, India, and the United Arab Emirates.