Webinar: Trust Me, This Is the Webinar You Are Looking For

Earn 1 clock hour toward your Certified Meeting Professional certification or re-certification in Domain A: Strategic Planning
Date: Thursday, November 9, 2017
Time: 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT
Duration: 60 minutes
Science-based studies of high-trust organizations show they have higher productivity, lower stress, and a lot more energy. The result? Research shows that employees in high-trust companies are paid more, and are happier, than in low-trust companies.
As meeting planners you are uniquely placed to promote trust, both within your organization and between the organization and its clients, because personal interactions are the bedrock of trust. Our webinar experts will share research into the neuroscience behind trust, and provide practical ways to structure your meetings to promote trust.
You will learn:
- Understand the scientific research behind trust and how it can improve your meetings
- How trust can lead to engagement at events
- How to measure trust as ROI for your meetings
- Practical methods to build trust in your company during conferences
- How to give your attendees the opportunity to trust
Moderator
Sue Pelletier, Content Director, MeetingsNet
Speakers
Tanya Perry, vice president sales and marketing at FUSION Performance Group
Rob Adams, president and CEO of Bishop-McCann
Dr. Paul Zak, director of the Center for Neuroeconomics Studies and professor at Claremont Graduate University; co-founder of Ofactor
