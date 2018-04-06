Menu
Idea thief
Meeting Planning Toolbox>Event Design & Ideas

The Risks of Conference Mimicry

The three experiences that you should add to your next conference are:
1.  Hosted-buyer appointments
2.  A start-up pavilion and Shark Tank theater on your show floor
3.  Roundtable discussions during your day-one lunch

Do these and you’ll increase revenue, engagement, and value. If only it was that easy.

When it comes to conference experience design, borrowing ideas for innovation can be a very risky proposition. A novel session format that succeeds at one conference is likely due to the strategic alignment, learning design, and session leaders, not the format or idea.

Conference innovation requires a deep understanding of how to make it work for your particular demographic and industry, not just copycatting what someone else does. The best ideas will usually come from non-conference experiences or mashing-up ideas to create something unique.

Make a two-year commitment to infusing new elements into your conference experiences. Use the learnings from the first attempt to make year two even better. In year one, stack the deck for success. Recruit influential participants as ambassadors of the new experience. Err on the side of over-investing into the experience and communication to ensure year-one success.

Where do you get inspiration for conference innovation? 

TAGS: Corporate Meetings & Events Association Conventions and Expos
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
customer needs under looking glass
How to Design an Unforgettable Attendee Experience
Feb 27, 2018
Christy Lamagna
Strategic Tip: The First Question to Ask When Planning a Meeting
Feb 15, 2018
Stressed out woman
Are You Inadvertently Burning Out Your Attendees?
Feb 09, 2018
Future Meeting Space
Who Goes to Events?
Feb 06, 2018